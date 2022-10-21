Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A04e vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A04e vs Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A04e
Samsung Galaxy A04

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04e (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04e
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 135 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A04e
vs
Galaxy A04

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.3%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04e +1%
81.8%
Galaxy A04
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04e and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04e +30%
176
Galaxy A04
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04e +10%
684
Galaxy A04
624
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type - Micro USB
USB version - 2
USB features - - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2022 August 2022
Release date November 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

