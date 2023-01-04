Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G53

Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G53
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (594 against 515 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Moto G53 +15%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Moto G53 +4%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
529
Moto G53 +5%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +8%
1715
Moto G53
1589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +1%
317445
Moto G53
314633
CPU 76270 109866
GPU 80853 65748
Memory 72187 66109
UX 89679 75050
Total score 317445 314633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G +22%
1197
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1197 982
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14 5G
7910
Moto G53 +23%
9742
Web score 6114 9068
Video editing 5412 4594
Photo editing 13470 21352
Data manipulation 7025 7730
Writing score 9533 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 My UX
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:01 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 13:23 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 109 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr
Moto G53 +6%
37:09 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (113th and 62nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 December 2022
Release date January 2023 December 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14
5. Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G60
6. Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G62 5G
7. Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G73
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish