Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (594 against 515 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (594 against 515 nits) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price Motorola Moto G53 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.9% Display tests RGB color space - 90.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 41 ms Contrast - 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 515 nits Moto G53 +15% 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Moto G53 +4% 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 My UX OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 13:23 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 06:12 hr 05:32 hr Standby 109 hr 130 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Moto G53 +6% 37:09 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (113th and 62nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A14 5G n/a Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 December 2022 Release date January 2023 December 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.