Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (405 vs 266 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 743 and 647 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 9.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A42
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%
Galaxy A42
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +15%
743
Galaxy A42
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1899
Galaxy A42 +1%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 120293
GPU - 86738
Memory - 74375
UX - 98730
Total score - 380292
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A42
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A42
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A42
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2020
Release date April 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

