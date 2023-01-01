Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 15 Pro crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities