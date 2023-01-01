Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 401 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
80*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|420 nits
|2000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|88.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|146.6 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A17 Pro
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|-
|GPU shading units
|1024
|-
|GPU clock
|792 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1622 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3059
|CPU
|194989
|-
|GPU
|281856
|-
|Memory
|133252
|-
|UX
|147872
|-
|Total score
|764151
|-
|Max surface temperature
|39.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5703
|-
|Web score
|10839
|-
|Video editing
|7080
|-
|Photo editing
|28478
|-
|Data manipulation
|10062
|-
|Writing score
|14391
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 17
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|17.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|07:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:05 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:29 hr
|-
|Standby
|91 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13.4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is definitely a better buy.
