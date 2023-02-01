Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 1010K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 1010K) Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1541 and 1421 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1541 and 1421 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4700 mAh 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus 1197 nits Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Honor Magic 5 Pro +2% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:05 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:54 hr - Watching video 15:56 hr - Gaming 04:52 hr - Standby 118 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus 37:04 hr Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro.