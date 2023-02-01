Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

86 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23
VS
66 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy S23
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Comes with 1882 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 85% higher peak brightness (1186 against 641 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 712K)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (34:17 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 1515 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 425 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 1 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +85%
1186 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +35%
88.1%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3360 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 719 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23
1515
iPhone SE (2022) +14%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +60%
1138092
iPhone SE (2022)
712203
CPU 265909 189244
GPU 546848 269834
Memory 172080 129820
UX 157786 127582
Total score 1138092 712203
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +52%
12104
iPhone SE (2022)
7971
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 61% 71%
Graphics test 72 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 12104 7971
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13346 -
Video editing 7801 -
Photo editing 34077 -
Data manipulation 11890 -
Writing score 19765 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 29.7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 2018 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 111 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 +33%
34:17 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 +7%
91.5 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
