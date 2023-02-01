Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- Comes with 1882 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 2018 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Delivers 85% higher peak brightness (1186 against 641 nits)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 712K)
- Shows 33% longer battery life (34:17 vs 25:41 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Weighs 24 grams less
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 1515 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
87
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|144 g (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A15 GPU
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
iPhone SE (2022) +14%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +2%
4698
4588
|CPU
|265909
|189244
|GPU
|546848
|269834
|Memory
|172080
|129820
|UX
|157786
|127582
|Total score
|1138092
|712203
|Max surface temperature
|34.3 °C
|46.2 °C
|Stability
|61%
|71%
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|47 FPS
|Graphics score
|12104
|7971
|Web score
|13346
|-
|Video editing
|7801
|-
|Photo editing
|34077
|-
|Data manipulation
|11890
|-
|Writing score
|19765
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|29.7 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|12:06 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|15:00 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:45 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 +1%
129
128
Video quality
Galaxy S23 +26%
137
109
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 +13%
133
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
- The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.
