Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1364K versus 1104K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1828 and 1504 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4485 vs 3900 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
71
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
86
78
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
81*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.17 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Google Tensor G3
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|-
|GPU shading units
|2560
|-
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +22%
1828
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +19%
4728
3963
|CPU
|366724
|300992
|GPU
|551228
|383422
|Memory
|192220
|190193
|UX
|247673
|225199
|Total score
|1364479
|1104362
|Max surface temperature
|34.3 °C
|-
|Stability
|60%
|-
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12033
|-
|Web score
|13647
|-
|Video editing
|7797
|-
|Photo editing
|34238
|-
|Data manipulation
|12529
|-
|Writing score
|19579
|-
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (31st and 89th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 14
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|29.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|4485 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|1:36 hr
|Web browsing
|12:15 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:00 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:56 hr
|-
|Standby
|111 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|October 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
- The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.
