Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1364K versus 1104K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1828 and 1504 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4485 vs 3900 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money

VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
Pixel 8

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.17 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23
1207 nits
Pixel 8
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
Pixel 8
n/a

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3360 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 719 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +22%
1828
Pixel 8
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +19%
4728
Pixel 8
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy S23 +24%
1364479
Pixel 8
1104362
CPU 366724 300992
GPU 551228 383422
Memory 192220 190193
UX 247673 225199
Total score 1364479 1104362
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23
12033
Pixel 8
n/a
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C -
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 72 FPS -
Graphics score 12033 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23
15508
Pixel 8
n/a
Web score 13647 -
Video editing 7797 -
Photo editing 34238 -
Data manipulation 12529 -
Writing score 19579 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (31st and 89th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 14
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 29.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 4485 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:15 hr -
Watching video 15:00 hr -
Gaming 05:56 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S23
34:29 hr
Pixel 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23
91.5 dB
Pixel 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2023
Release date February 2023 October 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

