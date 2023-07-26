Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

81 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
VS
85 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1360K versus 954K)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 5
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A16 GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +42%
1360131
iPhone 14 Pro
954725
CPU - 248495
GPU - 393310
Memory - 162433
UX - 143811
Total score 1360131 954725
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9877
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh 3200 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 September 2022
Release date August 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
