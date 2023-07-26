Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 1152 mAh larger battery capacity: 4852 vs 3700 mAh
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|93%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.86 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.73 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A17 Pro
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|-
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|-
|GPU shading units
|2560
|-
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1411
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4936
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 17
|ROM
|One UI 5.1.1
|-
|OS size
|40 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4852 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|-
|Standby
|94 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
128
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|September 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, battery life, connectivity, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
