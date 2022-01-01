Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 45% longer battery life (29:08 vs 20:09 hours)
- Comes with 1055 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3300 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1058 and 982 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|98.5%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +8%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3466
3312
|CPU
|206991
|203616
|GPU
|227511
|295372
|Memory
|138296
|108654
|UX
|123353
|142235
|Total score
|700525
|754428
|Stability
|70%
|61%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|4573
|6508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13708
|10598
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (141st and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|29 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|09:12 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|64 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 7 +14%
145
Video quality
Pixel 7 +42%
143
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +19%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
