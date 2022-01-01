Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.