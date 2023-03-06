Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Camon 19 Pro VS Tecno Spark 10 Pro Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer Weighs 35.6 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 259K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 259K) Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 424 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 580 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 88.2% Peak brightness test (auto) Spark 10 Pro n/a Camon 19 Pro 477 nits

Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 10 Pro 85.6% Camon 19 Pro +3% 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM HIOS 12.6 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:21 hr Watching video - 13:31 hr Gaming - 05:51 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Spark 10 Pro n/a Camon 19 Pro 34:12 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2023 June 2022 Release date March 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro.