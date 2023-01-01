Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Xiaomi 13
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 998K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 414 PPI)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1865 and 1508 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
1799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +3%
89.4%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13
1508
iPhone 14 Pro +24%
1865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13
5316
iPhone 14 Pro +1%
5368
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +23%
1228288
iPhone 14 Pro
998710
CPU - 244651
GPU - 425909
Memory - 181638
UX - 146169
Total score 1228288 998710
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +32%
12997
iPhone 14 Pro
9870
Stability 86% 78%
Graphics test 77 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 12997 9870
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 13
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
29 (85.3%)
5 (14.7%)
Total votes: 34

