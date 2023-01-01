Xiaomi 13 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 998K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 998K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 414 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (460 vs 414 PPI) 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1865 and 1508 points

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1865 and 1508 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.36 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 414 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 1799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 +3% 89.4% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 67 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:35 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 06:02 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Xiaomi 13 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 22 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 13 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Xiaomi 13 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Xiaomi 13 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 13 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.