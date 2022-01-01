Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs 11 Lite 5G NE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 508K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4250 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (919 against 798 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (30:03 vs 26:20 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +15%
919 nits
11 Lite 5G NE
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +7%
91.4%
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +39%
1084
11 Lite 5G NE
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +23%
3471
11 Lite 5G NE
2826
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +60%
813294
11 Lite 5G NE
508947
CPU 203595 160247
GPU 315180 158145
Memory 133562 79032
UX 163691 112387
Total score 813294 508947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 +114%
5290
11 Lite 5G NE
2472
Stability 92% 98%
Graphics test 31 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 5290 2472
PCMark 3.0 score 12813 10369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (39th and 195th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 55 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:21 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 15:23 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 98 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
26:20 hr
11 Lite 5G NE +14%
30:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
11 Lite 5G NE
89.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 September 2021
Release date January 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
