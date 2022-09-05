Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs M4 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Поко М5
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
Xiaomi Poco M5
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 356K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 601 and 554 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 700:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Poco M4 Pro 5G +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5
554
Poco M4 Pro 5G +8%
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +1%
1819
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5
356602
Poco M4 Pro 5G +11%
396511
CPU - 114422
GPU - 92133
Memory - 78871
UX - 108422
Total score 356602 396511
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1222 1228
PCMark 3.0 score 9252 8917
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:28 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 06:22 hr
Standby - 129 hr
General battery life
Poco M5
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
36:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.45
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
89.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 November 2021
SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M5.

