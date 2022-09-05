Xiaomi Poco M5 vs M4 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 356K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 601 and 554 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|84.8%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|42 ms
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.09 mm (3 inches)
|75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
554
Poco M4 Pro 5G +8%
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +1%
1819
1806
|CPU
|-
|114422
|GPU
|-
|92133
|Memory
|-
|78871
|UX
|-
|108422
|Total score
|356602
|396511
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1222
|1228
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9252
|8917
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:07 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:28 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:26 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:22 hr
|Standby
|-
|129 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.59 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M5.
Cast your vote
4 (12.1%)
29 (87.9%)
Total votes: 33