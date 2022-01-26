Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Note 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (1197 against 993 nits)

71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 645 and 378 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +21% 1197 nits Redmi Note 11 993 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +2% 86% Redmi Note 11 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +71% 645 Redmi Note 11 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +23% 1869 Redmi Note 11 1519 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 405024 Redmi Note 11 n/a CPU 124230 - GPU 102102 - Memory 69180 - UX 109747 - Total score 405024 -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No - Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:04 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 January 2022 Release date February 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.