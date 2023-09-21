Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (606K versus 530K)
- 14% higher pixel density (446 vs 390 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|390 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|253 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.15 mm (6.34 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 710
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|-
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1008
1012
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 13 Pro +19%
2924
2461
|CPU
|190326
|170613
|GPU
|118222
|117115
|Memory
|158281
|98360
|UX
|140685
|148836
|Total score
|606420
|530162
|Max surface temperature
|-
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2302
|Web score
|-
|9586
|Video editing
|-
|7449
|Photo editing
|-
|18693
|Data manipulation
|-
|11082
|Writing score
|-
|14765
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|38 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:55 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:44 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:53 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:28 hr
|Standby
|-
|133 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.55 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.
