Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 Pro vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

72 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
VS
70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (606K versus 530K)
  • 14% higher pixel density (446 vs 390 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.15 mm (6.34 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 710 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock - 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 Pro +14%
606420
Galaxy A34 5G
530162
CPU 190326 170613
GPU 118222 117115
Memory 158281 98360
UX 140685 148836
Total score 606420 530162
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 37.5 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2302
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9586
Video editing - 7449
Photo editing - 18693
Data manipulation - 11082
Writing score - 14765
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:44 hr
Watching video - 17:53 hr
Gaming - 06:28 hr
Standby - 133 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 March 2023
Release date September 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro or Note 12 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro or Note 13 Pro Plus
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or Google Pixel 6a
7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or A24 4G
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or A14 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or A54 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or A53 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский