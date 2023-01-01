Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Camera: 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 204.5 grams (7.21 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
66
Performance
62
Gaming
41
Battery
94*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
74*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204.5 g (7.21 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Max clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP4

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1134
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2712
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
760778
CPU 238522
GPU 182820
Memory 164843
UX 181525
Total score 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.6
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B3 / B5 / B8
3G network WCDMA B1 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B8 / B19 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2023
Release date October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

