Review Display 92 Camera 66 Performance 62 Gaming 41 Battery 94 * Connectivity 79 NanoReview Score 74 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204.5 g (7.21 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Max clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MP4 Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1134 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 2712 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 760778 CPU 238522 GPU 182820 Memory 164843 UX 181525 Total score 760778 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.6 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B3 / B5 / B8 3G network WCDMA B1 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19 4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B8 / B19 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2023 Release date October 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 120 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus may differ by country or region