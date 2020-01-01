Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A11 Bionic vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

A11 Bionic vs A10 Fusion

A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 250K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A11 Bionic +20%
939
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A11 Bionic +66%
2346
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A11 Bionic +26%
316853
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A11 Bionic and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 6 4
Frequency 2390 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4.3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU PowerVR GT7600
Architecture - Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Cores 3 6
FLOPS 325 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2436 x 1125 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 2x 12MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and A11 Bionic or ask any questions
