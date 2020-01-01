A11 Bionic vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year later
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 250K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A11 Bionic +20%
939
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A11 Bionic +66%
2346
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A11 Bionic +26%
316853
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|2390 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4.3 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|-
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|FLOPS
|325 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2436 x 1125
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 12MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
