Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 800

Dimensity 810
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 313K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810 +23%
387551
Dimensity 800
313851
Total score 387551 313851
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +13%
2441
Dimensity 800
2152

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 60 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

