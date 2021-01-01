Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 800

Dimensity 900
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 315K
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +55%
487978
Dimensity 800
315838
Total score 487978 315838

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units - 64
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and MediaTek Dimensity 900
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Dimensity 800
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and MediaTek Dimensity 800
4. Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Dimensity 800
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and MediaTek Dimensity 800
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Dimensity 800
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Dimensity 800
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and MediaTek Dimensity 800
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and MediaTek Dimensity 800
10. MediaTek Helio G90T and MediaTek Dimensity 800

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish