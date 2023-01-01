Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7020 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7020

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 7020
Helio G99
Dimensity 7020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Announced later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 7020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 103662 -
GPU 84216 -
Memory 86021 -
UX 99629 -
Total score 371937 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +7%
1823
Dimensity 7020
1701
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1243 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 7020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP2 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Valhall 1st gen PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 64 18
Total shaders 128 144
FLOPS 281.6 Gigaflops 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 3.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6789 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7020 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
