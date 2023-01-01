Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7020
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- Announced later
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103662
|-
|GPU
|84216
|-
|Memory
|86021
|-
|UX
|99629
|-
|Total score
|371937
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +6%
555
525
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +7%
1823
1701
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
Promotion
3DMark
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1243
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 7020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP2
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|GPU frequency
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|64
|18
|Total shaders
|128
|144
|FLOPS
|281.6 Gigaflops
|259.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|3.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6789
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1