MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- GPU: IMG BXM-8-256
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7020 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 10, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
38
Gaming Performance
26
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
45
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
MediaTek Dimensity 7020
473554
|CPU
|152357
|GPU
|80674
|Memory
|118068
|UX
|123623
|Total score
|473554
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
878
Multi-Core Score
2272
|Asset compression
|113.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|61.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|84.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|46.3 images/sec
|HDR
|72.5 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|6.83 images/sec
|Photo processing
|23.4 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.17 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
Smartphones
|Phones with Dimensity 7020
|AnTuTu v10
|1. Motorola Moto G54 5G
|473554
|2. Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 7020 SoC with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|Shading units
|18
|Total shaders
|144
|FLOPS
|259.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|3.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site