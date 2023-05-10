Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 7020: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 7020

MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • GPU: IMG BXM-8-256
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7020 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 10, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
38
Gaming Performance
26
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
45

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 7020
473554
CPU 152357
GPU 80674
Memory 118068
UX 123623
Total score 473554
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
878
Multi-Core Score
2272
Asset compression 113.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 61.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 84.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 46.3 images/sec
HDR 72.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 6.83 images/sec
Photo processing 23.4 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.17 Mpixels/sec
Promotion

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Dimensity 7020AnTuTu v10
1. Motorola Moto G54 5G473554
2. Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 7020 SoC with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Execution units 8
Shading units 18
Total shaders 144
FLOPS 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 3.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
2. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Dimensity 7050
3. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Dimensity 930
4. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8050
5. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Dimensity 7200
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Dimensity 810
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs MediaTek Helio G99
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский