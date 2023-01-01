Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 7020
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155497
|-
|GPU
|194726
|-
|Memory
|117844
|-
|UX
|145763
|-
|Total score
|612019
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +63%
854
525
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +33%
2270
1701
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|-
|Score
|4168
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 7020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP4
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|GPU frequency
|1130 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|8
|Shading units
|-
|18
|Total shaders
|-
|144
|FLOPS
|-
|259.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|3.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6886
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1