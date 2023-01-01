Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 7020 – what's better?

Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 7020

Dimensity 7200
VS
Dimensity 7020
Dimensity 7200
Dimensity 7020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
Dimensity 7020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 155497 -
GPU 194726 -
Memory 117844 -
UX 145763 -
Total score 612019 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Score 4168 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 7020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 8 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP4 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 1130 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 8
Shading units - 18
Total shaders - 144
FLOPS - 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 3.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6886 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7020
2. Dimensity 1080 vs Dimensity 7020
3. Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 7020
4. Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 7020
5. Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 7020
6. Dimensity 1080 vs Dimensity 7200
7. Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 7200
8. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200
9. Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7200
10. Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7200
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7020 and Dimensity 7200, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский