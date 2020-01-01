Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 149K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
255
Helio G80 +39%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1258
Helio G80 +4%
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149818
Helio G80 +35%
201858
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
