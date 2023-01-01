Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 480 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 327K vs 315K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 106144 96825
GPU 64489 87610
Memory 64997 63810
UX 80036 80768
Total score 315649 327818
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.8 words/s
Machine learning - 27.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 16 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 551.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS 5 FPS
Score 982 981

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 3 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350-AC SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

