Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 480 VS Snapdragon 480 Plus Snapdragon 480 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Higher GPU frequency (~15%) Performs 15% better in floating-point computations

Performs 15% better in floating-point computations Announced 10-months later

Announced 10-months later 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 327K vs 315K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 480 Plus 315649 Snapdragon 480 +4% 327818 CPU 106144 96825 GPU 64489 87610 Memory 64997 63810 UX 80036 80768 Total score 315649 327818 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 480 Plus +5% 535 Snapdragon 480 510 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 480 Plus 1659 Snapdragon 480 1659 Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 11.8 images/s Speech recognition - 29.8 words/s Machine learning - 27.7 images/s Camera shooting - 16 images/s HTML 5 - 1.71 Mnodes/s SQLite - 551.1 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 480 Plus 982 Snapdragon 480 981 Stability 99% - Graphics test 5 FPS 5 FPS Score 982 981

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 480

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers TDP 3 W 3 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 619 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 950 MHz 825 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 128 128 FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 422 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 Snapdragon X51 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 January 2021 Class Low end Low end Model number SM4350-AC SM4350 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site