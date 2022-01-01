Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 268K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
268310
Dimensity 920 +84%
494581
CPU 81885 140903
GPU 48510 130936
Memory 64789 87380
UX 71783 132631
Total score 268310 494581
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1568
Dimensity 920 +65%
2592

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Dimensity 920 +418%
2295
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Score 443 2295

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS - 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (13.3%)
26 (86.7%)
Total votes: 30

