Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 6080 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 6080

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 6080
Helio G99
Dimensity 6080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 405K vs 370K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 6080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370897
Dimensity 6080 +9%
405048
CPU 103872 -
GPU 84760 -
Memory 85275 -
UX 100549 -
Total score 370897 405048
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Dimensity 6080 +34%
744
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1817
Dimensity 6080 +10%
1990
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1230 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 6080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 278 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 June 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6789 MT6833GP
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
2. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
3. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs MediaTek Dimensity 920
5. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
7. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
8. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs MediaTek Helio G88
9. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
10. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 vs MediaTek Dimensity 810
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6080 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский