Helio G99 vs Dimensity 6080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 405K vs 370K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|-
|GPU
|84760
|-
|Memory
|85275
|-
|UX
|100549
|-
|Total score
|370897
|405048
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Dimensity 6080 +34%
744
Multi-Core Score
1817
Dimensity 6080 +10%
1990
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1230
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 6080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1100 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|278 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6789
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
