Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 409K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 +48%
606420
Helio G99
409621
CPU 190326 138197
GPU 118222 64385
Memory 158281 106942
UX 140685 103168
Total score 606420 409621
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 99.7 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 50.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 70.6 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 40.1 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 54.6 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 6.15 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 18.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 2.79 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1243

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 86 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 91 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 66 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Cubot X70
1080 x 2408
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Mali-G57 MP2
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 1st gen
GPU frequency - 1100 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 64
Total shaders - 128
FLOPS - 281.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.3
OpenCL version - 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB MT6789
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

