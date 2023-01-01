Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 409K
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|190326
|138197
|GPU
|118222
|64385
|Memory
|158281
|106942
|UX
|140685
|103168
|Total score
|606420
|409621
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 +38%
1008
728
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 +49%
2924
1962
|Asset compression
|159.9 MB/sec
|99.7 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|73.3 pages/sec
|50.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|70.6 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|56.1 images/sec
|40.1 images/sec
|HDR
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|54.6 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.56 images/sec
|6.15 images/sec
|Photo processing
|26.5 images/sec
|18.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
|2.79 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1243
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|86 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|91 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Cubot X70
1080 x 2408
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 710
|Mali-G57 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 1st gen
|GPU frequency
|-
|1100 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|64
|Total shaders
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|281.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7435-AB
|MT6789
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
