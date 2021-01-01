Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 220K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 710
220095
Snapdragon 480 +11%
244695
CPU 70627 -
GPU 54697 -
Memory 46031 -
UX 41592 -
Total score 220095 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2018 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM710 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

