Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 244K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Announced later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G +15%
281356
Snapdragon 480
244695
CPU 99886 -
GPU 71529 -
Memory 50549 -
UX 52632 -
Total score 281356 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish