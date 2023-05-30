Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Snapdragon 695
VS
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Snapdragon 695
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22 against 17 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 401K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
401031
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 +24%
499030
CPU 123304 -
GPU 99867 -
Memory 62022 -
UX 112392 -
Total score 401031 499030
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1199 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 22 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 SM6450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Avatar
Idham 30 May 2023 19:33
Wrong details about sd6 gen 1 here video capture listed 1k 30fps but in qualcomm website it's 4k 30fps. https://www.qualcomm.com/products/mobile/snapdragon/smartphones/snapdragon-6-series-mobile-platforms/snapdragon-6-gen-1-mobile-platform
0 Reply
Avatar
User 31 May 2023 07:34
Yes, it is support 4k up to 30 FPS. Thank you for a comment.
0 Reply
