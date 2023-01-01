Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 6 Gen 1: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • GPU: Adreno
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2200 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
Review

CPU Performance
51
Gaming Performance
42
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
57

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
499030
Total score 499030
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
759
Multi-Core Score
2231

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1AnTuTu v9
1. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)493402

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2022
Class Mid range
Model number SM6450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site

