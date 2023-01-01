Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- GPU: Adreno
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2200 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
499030
|Total score
|499030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
759
Multi-Core Score
2231
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site