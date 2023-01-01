Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.