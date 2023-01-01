Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 574K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 190326 174760
GPU 118222 138731
Memory 158281 144348
UX 140685 120879
Total score 606420 574279
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 150.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 65.8 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 91.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 53 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 90.3 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 9.69 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 23.2 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 4.13 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2367

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Manufacturing Samsung Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Adreno 710
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 22 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 Snapdragon X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB SM6450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site

