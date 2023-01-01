Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Announced 1-year later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 574K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|190326
|174760
|GPU
|118222
|138731
|Memory
|158281
|144348
|UX
|140685
|120879
|Total score
|606420
|574279
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1008
Multi-Core Score
2924
2744
|Asset compression
|159.9 MB/sec
|150.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|73.3 pages/sec
|65.8 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|91.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|56.1 images/sec
|53 images/sec
|HDR
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|90.3 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.56 images/sec
|9.69 images/sec
|Photo processing
|26.5 images/sec
|23.2 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
|4.13 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2367
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 710
|Adreno 710
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 700
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|22 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|Snapdragon X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7435-AB
|SM6450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
