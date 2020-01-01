Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~65%)
  • Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Announced 10 months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +1%
284624
Snapdragon 720G
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 825 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X15 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AB SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

