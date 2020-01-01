Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Higher GPU frequency (~65%)
- Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 10 months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Snapdragon 720G +6%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +3%
1753
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +1%
284624
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
Cast your vote
468 (32.2%)
986 (67.8%)
Total votes: 1454
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 9611