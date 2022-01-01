Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 732G
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 347K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
347762
Helio G99 +7%
370493
CPU 103209 101532
GPU 94150 85043
Memory 56279 84788
UX 95442 101489
Total score 347762 370493
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G
1778
Helio G99 +2%
1822
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 732G
1116
Helio G99 +10%
1229
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Score 1116 1229

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 810 MHz -
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
103 (49.5%)
105 (50.5%)
Total votes: 208

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
3. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs MediaTek Helio G99
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs MediaTek Helio G99
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Helio G99
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish