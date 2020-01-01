Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 316K
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G
1799
A11 Bionic +30%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +5%
331783
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 750G or ask any questions
