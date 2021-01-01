Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 750G
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 346K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G +13%
392197
Helio G96
346649
CPU 120338 92742
GPU 92398 95976
Memory 72671 57726
UX 102436 98195
Total score 392197 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +30%
664
Helio G96
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +22%
2015
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s -
Machine learning 28.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs MediaTek Helio G95
6. MediaTek Helio G96 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
8. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish