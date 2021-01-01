Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 330K vs 180K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 750G +83%
330023
Snapdragon 662
180159
CPU 115426 69810
GPU 77754 34159
Memory 66679 44417
UX 69173 33716
Total score 330023 180159

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.7 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

