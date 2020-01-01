Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G
1798
A11 Bionic +30%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +1%
319115
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
71 (50.4%)
70 (49.6%)
Total votes: 141

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 765G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish