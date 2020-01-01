Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +4%
589
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
Snapdragon 732G +1%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +13%
319115
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
Cast your vote
338 (47.2%)
378 (52.8%)
Total votes: 716
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 765G
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 732G
- MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G