Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 685 VS Snapdragon 732G Snapdragon 685 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 347K vs 287K Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Announced 2-years and 7-months later

Announced 2-years and 7-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm) 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz) Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)

Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s) Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 732G +21% 347618 Snapdragon 685 287964 CPU 101018 - GPU 96141 - Memory 51691 - UX 100054 - Total score 347618 287964 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 732G +50% 562 Snapdragon 685 374 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 732G +12% 1787 Snapdragon 685 1600 Image compression 110.9 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.8 images/s - Speech recognition 27.7 words/s - Machine learning 26.3 images/s - Camera shooting 15.6 images/s - HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s - SQLite 557.5 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 732G 1116 Snapdragon 685 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1116 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 46 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 38 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Medium] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 685

CPU Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 1 MB - Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 610 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 810 MHz - Execution units 2 2 Shading units 128 96 FLOPS 435 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 686 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X15 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13 5G support No No Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced August 2020 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM7150-AC SM6225-AD Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site