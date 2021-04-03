Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 750G

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 329K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +60%
527314
Snapdragon 750G
329627
CPU 161413 115426
GPU 164393 77754
Memory 85627 66679
UX 114231 69173
Total score 527314 329627

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (84.2%)
3 (15.8%)
Total votes: 19

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 750G
2. Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 750G
3. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 750G
4. Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 750G
5. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 750G
6. Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 750G
7. Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 750G
8. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 750G
9. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 750G
10. Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 750G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
Avatar
amir 03 April 2021 22:47
what's about snap 780G TDP?
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish