  • GPU: Adreno 710
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2400 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 15, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1950 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
46
Gaming Performance
38
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
54

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
606420
CPU 190326
GPU 118222
Memory 158281
UX 140685
Total score 606420
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1008
Multi-Core Score
2924
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec
Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 710 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers
Manufacturing Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710
Architecture Adreno 700

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023
Class Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site

Comments

Avatar
Xston 20 September 2023 05:56
A rebranded 6 Gen 1? Come on, Qualcomm. Just make a 7-series chip on the level of the 870. I bet you regret the 7+ Gen 2 because it was too powerful.
+9 Reply
Avatar
Snicker 18 September 2023 16:25
Adreno 710 is really this performance?
+1 Reply
