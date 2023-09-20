Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

GPU: Adreno 710

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 15, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1950 MHz.