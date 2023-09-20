Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- GPU: Adreno 710
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2400 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 15, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1950 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
46
Gaming Performance
38
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
54
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
606420
|CPU
|190326
|GPU
|118222
|Memory
|158281
|UX
|140685
|Total score
|606420
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1008
Multi-Core Score
2924
|Asset compression
|159.9 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|73.3 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|56.1 images/sec
|HDR
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.56 images/sec
|Photo processing
|26.5 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 710 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 710
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7435-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site