We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 606K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 190326 238522
GPU 118222 182820
Memory 158281 164843
UX 140685 181525
Total score 606420 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3rd gen
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version - 1.3
OpenCL version - 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, or ask any questions
Avatar
Unknown 23 September 2023 05:31
It's impressive to realize that the 7s gen2 is really not too superior to the Dimensity 7200 max on redmi note 12 Pro Plus.
+25 Reply
