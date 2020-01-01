Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 3 years and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820
324
A13 Bionic +315%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
809
A13 Bionic +341%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
н/д
A13 Bionic
477091

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 4 6
Frequency 2150 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 624 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
