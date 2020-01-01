Snapdragon 820 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
92
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
88
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2150 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
A13 Bionic +315%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
A13 Bionic +341%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|4
|6
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
