Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 628K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2660 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|228047
|144483
|GPU
|428067
|262635
|Memory
|175864
|96216
|UX
|171611
|119762
|Total score
|1003811
|628585
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1238
A13 Bionic +8%
1335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +10%
3870
3523
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7564
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
