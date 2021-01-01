Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 628K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +60%
1003811
A13 Bionic
628585
CPU 228047 144483
GPU 428067 262635
Memory 175864 96216
UX 171611 119762
Total score 1003811 628585
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7564

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 24 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (63.6%)
8 (36.4%)
Total votes: 22

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A13 Bionic
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Apple A13 Bionic
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A13 Bionic
9. Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
10. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Apple A13 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish