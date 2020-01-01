Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A14 Bionic vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

A14 Bionic vs A13 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A14 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1 year later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 477K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +19%
1601
A13 Bionic
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +16%
4133
A13 Bionic
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +21%
579122
A13 Bionic
477091

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 11.8 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Cores 4 4
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus - 2x 32 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and A14 Bionic or ask any questions
