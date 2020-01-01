A14 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A14 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
85
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2660 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 477K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +19%
1601
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +16%
4133
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +21%
579122
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|11.8 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Cores
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
