Snapdragon 875 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 477K
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2660 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
A13 Bionic +19%
1344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +8%
3789
3514
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +41%
674481
477791
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|640
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|32 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
