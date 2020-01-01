Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 477K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875
1126
A13 Bionic +19%
1344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +8%
3789
A13 Bionic
3514
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +41%
674481
A13 Bionic
477791

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 640 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 32 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
