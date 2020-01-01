A13 Bionic vs A12 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A13 Bionic (with Apple A13 Bionic GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 1 year later
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 405K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2490 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +19%
1346
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic +21%
3571
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic +18%
477091
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|2660 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|48 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Cores
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
