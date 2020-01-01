Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A13 Bionic vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

A13 Bionic vs A12 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A13 Bionic (with Apple A13 Bionic GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 405K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +19%
1346
A12 Bionic
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic +21%
3571
A12 Bionic
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic +18%
477091
A12 Bionic
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A13 Bionic and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 6
Frequency 2660 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 48 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Cores 4 4
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes, Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 220 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
214 (55.2%)
174 (44.8%)
Total votes: 388

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and A13 Bionic or ask any questions
