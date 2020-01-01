Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 281K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
392
A11 Bionic +140%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835
1715
A11 Bionic +37%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
A11 Bionic +13%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2450 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
