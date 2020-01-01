Snapdragon 835 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 cores more
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Announced 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 281K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A11 Bionic +140%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
A11 Bionic +37%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
A11 Bionic +13%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
Cast your vote
30 (60%)
20 (40%)
Total votes: 50